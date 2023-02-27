UrduPoint.com

Saudi Hawks Team Concludes Its Participation In Kuwait's National Day Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Saudi Hawks team concludes its participation in Kuwait's National Day celebrations

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :With spectacular air shows, Saudi Hawks team affiliated to the Royal Saudi Air Force, yesterday concluded its participation in the State of Kuwait's National Day celebrations.

In a statement to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Commander of the Saudi Hawks team Lieutenant Pilot Mohammed Al-Fares said that the participation was in compliance with directives of the Saudi leadership to share the brothers in Kuwait their joy of the country's 62nd anniversary of national day.

He said that the Saudi Hawks together with their Kuwaiti Air Force have showcased stunning air shows with seven Hawk air fighters, ornamenting the skies of Kuwait with fantastic air drawings resembling the Saudi and Kuwaiti national flags.

Over the last two days, the Saudi air force left a positive impression reflecting the deep-rooted ties binding the two countries, and demonstrating the high level skills of its air pilots, said Al-Fares. --

More Stories From Miscellaneous

