Saudi Institute of Internal Auditors participates in IIA Conference in Netherlands

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The International Internal Auditors (IIA) Conference starts on Monday in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Sponsoring the conference as the Diamond Sponsor, the Saudi Institute of Internal Auditors represented by 150 members.

The Saudi participants will present Saudi Arabia's experience in internal auditing, underlining that the wise leadership is lending great support to the institute, to help it excel in the domain.

The IIA Conference is expected to attract 1,500 internal auditors from different parts of the world.