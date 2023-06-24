Saudi interior minister ensures comprehensive measures aligned with pilgrims' safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior and Chairman of Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, in a demonstration of his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims embarking on the Hajj journey, personally supervised the readiness of the Hajj security forces as this important task aimed to guarantee consistent security measures throughout the Hajj season.

Prince Abdulaziz's involvement was evident as he graced the annual ceremony of the Hajj security forces, held to acknowledge their participation in this year's Hajj season the other day.

Director of Public Security and Chairman of Hajj Security Committee, Lieutenant-General Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, delivered a speech during the ceremony, affirming the full readiness of the security forces to implement the meticulously designed security plan and focusing on facilitating the performance of Hajj rituals while ensuring the utmost protection for all pilgrims.

He said these efforts aligned with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, adding that under the direct supervision of the Minister for Interior and Chairman of Supreme Hajj Committee, Prince Abdulaziz, the security forces had been diligently preparing to carry out their duties.

The interior minister, after coordinating with relevant authorities, announced that the Hajj security forces had commenced their tasks in Makkah, the holy sites, Madinah, and all roads leading to the areas where Hajj rituals to be taken place.

He emphasized that these security tasks were executed within an integrated system that involved coordinated efforts and elaborate harmony, adding that the Hajj security forces work in close collaboration with the military and government sectors, employing comprehensive security, traffic, and organizational plans.

Highlighting the pilgrims' well-being, Prince Abdulaziz said the provision of care and generosity in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership and all available resources and modern technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) tools and smart applications, had been harnessed to serve the pilgrims and enhance their safety and convenience.

During the ceremony, the Hajj security forces showcased their preparedness by presenting various security scenarios, illustrating their proficiency and excellent security skills. The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Deputy Governor of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah region Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, several princes and ministers, members of the supreme Hajj committee, as well as leaders from the security and military sectors participating in the Hajj season. Senior officials were also in attendance to witness this momentous occasion.

With Prince Abdulaziz's unwavering commitment and the collective efforts of the Hajj security forces, Saudi Arabia aims to provide a safe and secure environment for all pilgrims, ensuring a peaceful and successful Hajj season.