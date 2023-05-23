UrduPoint.com

Saudi Interior Minister & His Russian Counterpart Hold Session Of Official Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Saudi Interior minister & his Russian Counterpart Hold Session of official talks

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz has held a session of official talks with Minister of Interior of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in Riyadh.

During the session of meeting, both sides discussed means to enhance avenues of security cooperation between the two ministries of interior, and various issues of common concern.

On the Saudi side, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Interior Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood; and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Faleh, along with other senior officials. On the Russian side, the meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sergey Kozlov, and the delegation accompanying the Russian Minister of Interior.

Related Topics

Russia Riyadh Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia Saud

Recent Stories

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to ..

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

27 minutes ago
 UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi gr ..

Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi granted bail

1 hour ago
 EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

2 hours ago
 CBUAE removes board of directors of insurance comp ..

CBUAE removes board of directors of insurance company

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.