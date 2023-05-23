Saudi Interior minister & his Russian Counterpart Hold Session of official talks

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz has held a session of official talks with Minister of Interior of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in Riyadh.

During the session of meeting, both sides discussed means to enhance avenues of security cooperation between the two ministries of interior, and various issues of common concern.

On the Saudi side, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Interior Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood; and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Faleh, along with other senior officials. On the Russian side, the meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sergey Kozlov, and the delegation accompanying the Russian Minister of Interior.