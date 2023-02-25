UrduPoint.com

Saudi Interior Ministry Concludes Participation At IDEX In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Saudi Interior ministry concludes participation at IDEX in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has concluded its participation in the 2023 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), which was organized in Abu Dhabi from February 20 to 24, with the participation of several Saudi renowned companies specialized in defense and security industries.

The Saudi Interior Ministry's pavilion at IDEX has attracted several visitors from the participating companies and delegations who were impressed by its "Salmani" architectural design, reflecting the history of the Kingdom, and the ancient defense equipment and modern defense technologies it displayed.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior's participation in IDEX came in affirmation of the tremendous support given to the Kingdom's military and defense industries by the Leadership with the aim of achieving strategic independence and improving the national military industries, nationalizing the promising sector and increasing spending on military equipment and services with more than 50% by 2030, turning it into a major pillar of the Saudi economy.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Abu Dhabi Saudi Independence Saudi Arabia February From

Recent Stories

UNICEF appeals for support for children affected b ..

UNICEF appeals for support for children affected by TÃ¼rkiye earthquakes

41 minutes ago
 Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositi ..

Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositing dues in dollars

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to elevate womenâ€™s role in Paki ..

Pakistan, US vow to elevate womenâ€™s role in Pakistanâ€™s economic growth

1 hour ago
 Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: ..

Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: APEX Committee

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.