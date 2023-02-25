Saudi Interior ministry concludes participation at IDEX in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has concluded its participation in the 2023 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), which was organized in Abu Dhabi from February 20 to 24, with the participation of several Saudi renowned companies specialized in defense and security industries.

The Saudi Interior Ministry's pavilion at IDEX has attracted several visitors from the participating companies and delegations who were impressed by its "Salmani" architectural design, reflecting the history of the Kingdom, and the ancient defense equipment and modern defense technologies it displayed.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior's participation in IDEX came in affirmation of the tremendous support given to the Kingdom's military and defense industries by the Leadership with the aim of achieving strategic independence and improving the national military industries, nationalizing the promising sector and increasing spending on military equipment and services with more than 50% by 2030, turning it into a major pillar of the Saudi economy.