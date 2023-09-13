Open Menu

Saudi-Iraqi Parliamentary Friendship Committee Of Shura Council Meets With Iraqi Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Members of the Saudi-Iraqi Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shura Council, headed by Dr. Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Qannas, has met with the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement Leader Ammar Al-Hakim in Baghdad.

The officials discussed ways of strengthening ties, as well as the important role the parliamentary friendship committee plays in boosting cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation also held a meeting with the First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, during which the two sides underlined the depth of relations between the two countries, the importance of activating the role of the joint friendship committee, and the need to increase coordination in parliamentary positions at international and regional forums.

The meetings were attended by the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, and the chairman and members of the Joint Parliamentary Friendship Committee in the Iraqi House of Representatives.

