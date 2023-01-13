UrduPoint.com

Saudi-Japanese Parliamentary Friendship Committee Of Shura Council Meets With Delegation Of Japanese House Representative

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Saudi-Japanese parliamentary friendship committee of shura council meets with delegation of Japanese house representative

RIYADH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :-- The Saudi-Japanese Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shura Council, presided over by Council Member and Chairman of the Committee Osama Al-Rabeeah, has held a meeting here with a delegation of members of the Japanese House of Representatives headed by Sumio Mabuchi.

During the meeting,They discussed a number of issues of common interest between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Japan. They also reviewed the relations of cooperation between the two friendly countries in various fields that contribute to strengthening and developing relations, especially at the level of parliamentary relations and the importance of activating the role of parliamentary friendship committees through mutual visits and holding bilateral meetings.

