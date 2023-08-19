Saudi-Kazakhstan cooperation in environment, water,agriculture emphasized

ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who met yesterday in Astana with Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, citing the depth of relations between the two brotherly countries, stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of environment, water and agriculture.

The Saudi minister, who heads a high-level delegation to Kazakhstan, discussed with the Kazakh president ways of strengthening cooperation and reviewed the most prominent and important opportunities available for the two countries in the field of environment, water and agriculture.

Al-Fadhli conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to Tokayev, and to the people of the Republic of Kazakhstan further progress and prosperity.

In turn, the president sent his greetings to and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, as well as of the government and people of Saudi Arabia. Al-Fadhli met on the sidelines of his visit with the Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev, with Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Suleimenova Zulfiya, with Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security Yerlan Alimzhanuly Baidaulet, and with a number of senior officials and CEOs of companies specialized in food security.

Discussed at these meetings were cooperation and ways to explore opportunities to boost integration and trade of agricultural products, as well as issues concerning environment, water and food security.