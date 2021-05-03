UrduPoint.com
Saudi King Appoints New Minister Of Economy And Planning

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Saudi king appoints new minister of economy and planning

RIYADH, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) --:Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Monday appointed Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim as Minister of Economy and Planning, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Ibrahim served as the Vice Minister of Economy and Planning.

The decision will end an order issued in March 2020 to assign Mohammed Al Jaddan the duties of the Minister of Economy and Planning besides his responsibilities serving as the Minister of Finance, the report said.

King Salman also ordered the appointment of a Saudi female Iman bint Habbas bin Sultan Al-Mutairi as Deputy Minister of Commerce, and Badr bin Abdelmohsen bin Abdullah bin Haddab as Assistant to the Minister of Commerce.

The royal orders also include appointing Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as a Special Advisor to the king and the Chairman of the board of Trustees of the non-profit King Salman Foundation.

The king appointed Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Authority, and Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Sabti as Advisor at the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers.

