UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi King Gets Coronavirus Jab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 01:50 AM

Saudi king gets coronavirus jab

Riyadh, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday received a Covid-19 vaccine jab, more than three weeks after the kingdom kicked off a three-phase inoculation programme, official media said.

King Salman, 85, "received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine," in the futuristic Red Sea city of Neom, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Official media published pictures and videos showing the king receiving the injection.

Saudi Arabia launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign on December 17 after receiving the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The health ministry said the programme would roll out in three phases, starting with people over 65 and those with chronic ailments or at high risk of infection.

People over 50 would be vaccinated next, with everyone else included in the third stage, the ministry said, adding that the vaccine would be free for citizens and residents.

Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 363,000 novel coronavirus cases, including more than 6,000 deaths -- the highest among the Gulf Arab states.

But the kingdom has also reported a high recovery rate.

Saudi Arabia has a population of more than 34 million, according to official figures.

Related Topics

Saudi December Media Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

1 hour ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

1 hour ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

1 hour ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

1 hour ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

1 hour ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.