Saudi king hosts CIA chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia's King Salman hosted the Central Intelligence Agency's director Thursday, state media said, after three people were charged in the United States with spying on Twitter users critical of the royal family.

The king and Gina Haspel "discussed a number of topics of mutual interest", the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The meeting in Riyadh was attended by a number of Saudi officials including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and intelligence chiefKhalid al-Humaidan.