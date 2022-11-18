Saudi-Korean Business Council Holds Meeting in Seoul

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a meeting on Friday by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Republic of Korea.

Fahd bin Saad Al-Waalan, Chairman of the the Saudi side of the Saudi-Korean business Council, affirmed the significance of the joint Saudi-Korean relations, their depth, strength and strategy, as they were crystallized through the launch of the joint Saudi-Korean vision 2030, pointing out that trade between the two countries would increase by 45% in 2021 compared to 2020.

He expressed his aspiration to enhance and accelerate cooperation.

For his part, Eng. Ahmed bin Walid Al-Attiyah, a member of the Executive Committee of the Saudi-Korean Business Council, proposed establishing sectoral work teams to increase the level of private sector participation in the goals of the joint Saudi-Korean vision in seven key sectors in order to measure and speed up trade and investment cooperation between the Kingdom and Korea.

The attendees of the meeting which took place here yesterday, stressed that the Kingdom Vision 2030 offers the two countries a fantastic opportunity to increase investment in projects like the city of NEOM, the Red Sea, Qiddiya and others.