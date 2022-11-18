UrduPoint.com

Saudi-Korean Business Council Holds Meeting In Seoul

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Saudi-Korean Business Council Holds Meeting in Seoul

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a meeting on Friday by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Republic of Korea.

Fahd bin Saad Al-Waalan, Chairman of the the Saudi side of the Saudi-Korean business Council, affirmed the significance of the joint Saudi-Korean relations, their depth, strength and strategy, as they were crystallized through the launch of the joint Saudi-Korean vision 2030, pointing out that trade between the two countries would increase by 45% in 2021 compared to 2020.

He expressed his aspiration to enhance and accelerate cooperation.

For his part, Eng. Ahmed bin Walid Al-Attiyah, a member of the Executive Committee of the Saudi-Korean Business Council, proposed establishing sectoral work teams to increase the level of private sector participation in the goals of the joint Saudi-Korean vision in seven key sectors in order to measure and speed up trade and investment cooperation between the Kingdom and Korea.

The attendees of the meeting which took place here yesterday, stressed that the Kingdom Vision 2030 offers the two countries a fantastic opportunity to increase investment in projects like the city of NEOM, the Red Sea, Qiddiya and others.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Saudi Chamber Saud Mohammed Bin Salman 2020 Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

56 minutes ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

3 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.