Saudi-Korean investment tour launches to introduce opportunities in transport, logistics

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The "Saudi-Korean" tour to introduce investment opportunities in transport and logistics launched on Tuesday in Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea in the presence of Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh bin Nasser bin Ali Al-Jasser and South Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong.

Al-Jasser affirmed that at the top of the agenda is the strength of Saudi-South Korean relations, which have extended for more than 60 years and contributed to achieving development and prosperity for the Saudi and Korean societies.

Won, the South Korean minister, praised the level of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in all vital sectors, expressing respect for the multiple programs and projects adopted by the Saudi vision in developing infrastructure in various fields, such as transportation and logistics services.

The Saudi delegation gave a presentation on the national strategy for transportation and logistics services and its initiatives, programs, and projects aimed at consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global logistics center and a linking hub for three continents, in addition to the strategy's achievements attained since its launch in mid-2021.

The delegation also delivered a presentation about investment opportunities in public transport, air transport, roads, ports, railways, and logistics services and the locations of these opportunities in the Kingdom.

The Republic of Korea's delegation reviewed its various modes and networks of transportation, the investment opportunities available in transportation innovation, the implementation of modern transportation systems, electric vehicles, and buses, the field of roadmap applications, and the options in developing airports, air navigation, ports, and ways of transition to smart cities.