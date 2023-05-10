UrduPoint.com

Saudi-Korean Investment Tour Launches To Introduce Opportunities In Transport, Logistics

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Saudi-Korean investment tour launches to introduce opportunities in transport, logistics

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The "Saudi-Korean" tour to introduce investment opportunities in transport and logistics launched on Tuesday in Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea in the presence of Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh bin Nasser bin Ali Al-Jasser and South Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong.

Al-Jasser affirmed that at the top of the agenda is the strength of Saudi-South Korean relations, which have extended for more than 60 years and contributed to achieving development and prosperity for the Saudi and Korean societies.

Won, the South Korean minister, praised the level of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries in all vital sectors, expressing respect for the multiple programs and projects adopted by the Saudi vision in developing infrastructure in various fields, such as transportation and logistics services.

The Saudi delegation gave a presentation on the national strategy for transportation and logistics services and its initiatives, programs, and projects aimed at consolidating the Kingdom's position as a global logistics center and a linking hub for three continents, in addition to the strategy's achievements attained since its launch in mid-2021.

The delegation also delivered a presentation about investment opportunities in public transport, air transport, roads, ports, railways, and logistics services and the locations of these opportunities in the Kingdom.

The Republic of Korea's delegation reviewed its various modes and networks of transportation, the investment opportunities available in transportation innovation, the implementation of modern transportation systems, electric vehicles, and buses, the field of roadmap applications, and the options in developing airports, air navigation, ports, and ways of transition to smart cities.

Related Topics

Vehicles Saudi Seoul North Korea Hub All Top

Recent Stories

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

14 minutes ago
 UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

17 minutes ago
 ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED ..

ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED99.7 million

47 minutes ago
 Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi b ..

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi begins final day activities

47 minutes ago
 PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khan’s ar ..

PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khan’s arrest before SC

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan to be produced at Islamabad Police Line ..

Imran Khan to be produced at Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.