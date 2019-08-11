UrduPoint.com
Saudi-led Coalition Calls For 'immediate Ceasefire' In Aden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

Saudi-led coalition calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Aden

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen on Saturday called for an "immediate ceasefire" after fierce clashes in second city Aden, threatening to use military force against violators.

"The coalition is calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Yemeni interim capital (Aden).

.. and asserts that it will use military force against anyone who violates this," a coalition spokesman was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency.

