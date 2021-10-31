UrduPoint.com

Saudi-led Coalition Says 218 Rebels Killed Around Yemen's Marib

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The Saudi-led military coalition backing the government in Yemen said on Sunday that more than 218 Huthi rebels were killed in air strikes around the strategic city of Marib.

The Iran-backed Huthis rarely comment on losses, and AFP could not independently verify the toll.

"Twenty-four military vehicles were destroyed and more than 218" insurgents were killed in strikes in the past 72 hours in Al-Jawba, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Marib, and Al-Kassara, 30 kilometres northwest, the coalition said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency which has since October 11 issued near-daily reports of bombing around the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen.

