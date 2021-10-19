UrduPoint.com

Saudi-led Coalition Says 48 Yemen Rebels Killed Near Marib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Saudi-led coalition says 48 Yemen rebels killed near Marib

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Tuesday it killed 48 Huthi rebels in air strikes on two districts near the strategic city of Marib, during intense fighting this week.

"Operations targeted six military vehicles and killed 48 terrorist elements" in the past 24 hours in the districts of Al-Jawba and Al-Kassara, the coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

