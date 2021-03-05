RIYADH, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen foiled on Friday an attack by Houthi militia toward the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a coalition spokesman.

Turki Al Maliki, the coalition spokesman, said the coalition intercepted a bomb-laden drone launched toward Khamis Mushait city in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

He revealed that the coalition destroyed at dawn four drones that targeted civilians and civilian sites.The spokesman accused Houthis of committing war crimes.

The coalition will complete this month its sixth year of war in Yemen against the Houthi militia in support of the government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.