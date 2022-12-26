Saudi Libraries Commission takes part in Islamic Manuscripts Expo in Rabat

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Saudi libraries Commission has organized the Islamic Manuscripts and Species Exposition in cooperation with the National Committee for education, Culture and Science and King Abdulaziz Public library, an event coinciding with the meeting of the 43rd Consultative and Executive Council, an affiliate of the ISESCO, held from 21 - 24 December in the Moroccan city of Rabat.

During the exhibition, some of the most rare international manuscripts and world metal coins in addition to the three-international-language manuscript platform, recently launched by the Commission were displayed, it was reported on Monday.