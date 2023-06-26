Open Menu

Saudi Media Minister Affirms Strong Fraternal Relations With Pakistan, Calls It 'his Country'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Saudi media minister affirms strong fraternal relations with Pakistan, calls it 'his country'

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, expressed his deep bond with Pakistan, referring to it as his country, while emphasizing that Saudi Arabia serves as a second home for Pakistanis.

During a comprehensive meeting held in Mina the other day, the Minister engaged with a delegation of Pakistani journalists, underscoring the strong fraternal relations between the two nations.

Al-Dosari conveyed his heartfelt sentiment that Pakistanis are considered brothers, and Saudi Arabia welcomes them as a second home.

Recognizing the importance of fostering bilateral cooperation in the media sector, Salman Al-Dosari highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Pakistani media.

Emphasizing the significance of mutual collaboration, he affirmed that both countries are actively promoting this alliance.

In response, the Pakistani delegation expressed sincere appreciation to the Saudi authorities and government for the impeccable arrangements made for Hajj 2023.

After a three-year hiatus, this year's Hajj was held in its full glory, and the delegation conveyed their gratitude for the excellent management of the sacred pilgrimage.

They said the reaffirmation of close ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, coupled with efforts to enhance media cooperation, exemplifies the commitment of both nations to further strengthen their relationship.

The Pakistani delegation was comprised of Abdul Qayyum Bokhari of GTV, Sanaullah Khan of DWAN, Syed Savez Ali of BOL, Ayaz Khan of Express, Hafiz Tariq of SAMA and Rehan Khan of APP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Saudi Bol Alliance Saudi Arabia Media Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

2 hours ago
 UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

2 hours ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

2 hours ago
 Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member benc ..

Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member bench dissolved again after govt's ..

3 hours ago
 Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

3 hours ago
US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperatio ..

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rai ..

Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

13 hours ago
 Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Fes ..

Thrilling finale for Dubai Esports &amp; Games Festival 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous