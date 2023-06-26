Saudi media minister affirms strong fraternal relations with Pakistan, calls it 'his country'

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, expressed his deep bond with Pakistan, referring to it as his country, while emphasizing that Saudi Arabia serves as a second home for Pakistanis.

During a comprehensive meeting held in Mina the other day, the Minister engaged with a delegation of Pakistani journalists, underscoring the strong fraternal relations between the two nations.

Al-Dosari conveyed his heartfelt sentiment that Pakistanis are considered brothers, and Saudi Arabia welcomes them as a second home.

Recognizing the importance of fostering bilateral cooperation in the media sector, Salman Al-Dosari highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Pakistani media.

Emphasizing the significance of mutual collaboration, he affirmed that both countries are actively promoting this alliance.

In response, the Pakistani delegation expressed sincere appreciation to the Saudi authorities and government for the impeccable arrangements made for Hajj 2023.

After a three-year hiatus, this year's Hajj was held in its full glory, and the delegation conveyed their gratitude for the excellent management of the sacred pilgrimage.

They said the reaffirmation of close ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, coupled with efforts to enhance media cooperation, exemplifies the commitment of both nations to further strengthen their relationship.

The Pakistani delegation was comprised of Abdul Qayyum Bokhari of GTV, Sanaullah Khan of DWAN, Syed Savez Ali of BOL, Ayaz Khan of Express, Hafiz Tariq of SAMA and Rehan Khan of APP.