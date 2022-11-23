Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee on Tuesday appreciated the Kingdom' s leadership for extending their support to its citizens which helped the nation achieve a remarkable win against one of the best football team in FIFA world cup.

He further said in a press statement: "We are proud of the leadership of our dear country, which has harnessed all capabilities and prepared ways to enable the countrymen to excel and make achievements a reality,".

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal concluded his statement by thanking everyone who supported the Saudi National Team in its mission, wishing the team members every success in its upcoming matches, and to appear at a distinguished level that equals aspirations.