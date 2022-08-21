UrduPoint.com

Saudi Minister Eyes Olympics As 'ultimate Goal'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Saudi minister eyes Olympics as 'ultimate goal'

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia sees hosting an Olympics as its "ultimate goal" in a growing sports portfolio, its sports minister told AFP, while rejecting criticism of the kingdom over its rights record.

Investing in sport is part of a multi-pronged strategy approved six years ago to diversify the oil-reliant economy, under de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 36.

Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal spoke to AFP in the Red Sea city of Jeddah ahead of the heavyweight boxing clash in which Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua of Britain in the early hours of Sunday.

In 2034, the capital Riyadh will host the Asian Games, a large-scale multi-sports event that Prince Abdulaziz said could foreshadow a bid for the Summer Olympics.

"Our main focus now is the 2034 (Asian Games)," which will take place two years after Brisbane, Australia hosts the 2032 Summer Games, he said.

"We're open to discuss with the IOC about this (Olympics) for the future. I think Saudi Arabia has showcased that we can host such events".

He added: "Definitely, the Olympics would be an ultimate goal for us... But we're open to that and I think we can." Last year the kingdom joined the F1 circuit, and the state Public Investment Fund is bankrolling LIV Golf, which has lured a swathe of top players with hefty signing bonuses and $25-million purses.

Saudi Arabia is also bidding to host the 2027 Asian Cup and the women's version in 2026, along with the 2029 Winter Asian Games at NEOM, a futuristic megacity project on the Red Sea.

Related Topics

Australia Sports Ukraine Jeddah Riyadh Brisbane Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Women Sunday Olympics International Olympic Committee Event Top Asia Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

10 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

19 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

19 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

19 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.