Saudi Minister For Foreign Affairs Meets German Counterpart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Saudi Minister for Foreign Affairs meets German counterpart

MUNICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affair Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir on Friday met with Andreas Michaelis, German Secretary of State at the Federal Foreign Office on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2023.

The meeting reviewed Saudi-German relations, a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern as well as the annual gathering's agenda.

