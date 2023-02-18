Saudi Minister for Foreign Affairs meets German counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

MUNICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affair Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir on Friday met with Andreas Michaelis, German Secretary of State at the Federal Foreign Office on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2023.

The meeting reviewed Saudi-German relations, a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern as well as the annual gathering's agenda.