Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdul latif Al-Sheikh on Monday said the Pakistani community, known for its strong Islamic faith, fulfilled their religious duty by embarking on the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj.

He, in a message to Pakistani pilgrims on the eve of Arafah, said the devout Pakistani pilgrims expressed their pride in their religion and eagerly sought to please Allah Almighty through this momentous pillar of Islam.

Minister Al-Sheikh hoped that the Pakistani pilgrims would return home safely, forgiven and blessed. Their journey was filled with prayers, supplications, and acts of devotion, as they aimed to purify their souls and draw closer to Allah Almighty, he emphasized.

He, in the spirit of unity and peace, wished that the Pakistani pilgrims would be granted a smooth and trouble-free journey back to their homeland. "May they be blessed with abundant goodness and protection from any adversities that could potentially dampen their spiritual experience. It is essential for them to remain unaffected by any external influences that might hinder their sincere dedication and commitment to the worship of Allah Almighty, for a truly pure and unadulterated Hajj experience," he maintained.

He said the pilgrimage, which is considered one of the five pillars of islam, holds immense significance for Muslims worldwide because it serves as a reminder of the equality of all believers, regardless of their background or social status, as they gather in the holy city of Makkah to perform sacred rituals.

He admired that Pakistan, a nation known for its deep-rooted Islamic heritage, takes great pride in its citizens' participation in this revered journey adding that the entire nation join hands in praying for the safe return of the Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, hoping that their pilgrimage would be accepted by the Allah Almighty.

Minister Al-Sheikh said as the Pakistani pilgrims conclude their Hajj, their hearts are filled with a sense of accomplishment and gratitude as they have spent days and nights in worship, seeking forgiveness and spiritual elevation. The experiences gained during this holy voyage would undoubtedly have a lasting impact on their lives, fostering a stronger connection with their faith and a deeper understanding of their purpose, he added.

He said it is the fervent hope of all well-wishers that the Pakistani pilgrims return home with pure hearts, cleansed of all sins, and that their sincere efforts are accepted by Allah Almighty adding that may they serve as an inspiration for their fellow countrymen, encouraging them to embark on this sacred journey in the years to come," he maintained.

"Indeed, the Hajj pilgrimage is a momentous occasion for Muslims around the world, and the Pakistani community's participation exemplifies their unwavering devotion to Islam. With prayers for their safety and success, the nation eagerly awaits the return of their beloved pilgrims, who will undoubtedly share experience of their spiritual journey, spreading blessings and enlightenment among their fellow countrymen," he maintained.