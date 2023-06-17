UrduPoint.com

Saudi Minister Holds Sessions With British CEOs On Investment Opportunities

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajil held a number of sessions with British private-sector CEOs on strategic healthcare partnerships, digital transformation, and biotechnology, during his official visit to the United Kingdom.

The sessions also addressed the role of the private sector in enhancing the Saudi-British partnership in light of the transformation in the healthcare sector and national strategies related to developing innovation, biotechnology, pharmaceutical industry, and investment.

The sessions were attended by representatives of investment companies, universities, and research centers during which the Ministry of Health reviewed its partnership program with the private sector and prospects of joint cooperation in research, development, innovation and expertise exchange.

The ministry also reviewed the Kingdom's digital transformation program and the progress achieved in this regard, including the virtual hospital.

