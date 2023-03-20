UrduPoint.com

Saudi Minister Of Commerce Meets With His Turkish Counterpart, Inaugurates First Trade Fair For Turkish Export Products

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Saudi minister of commerce meets with his Turkish counterpart, Inaugurates first trade fair for Turkish Export Products

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Commerce, who is also Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Authority for Foreign Trade, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, met here on Sunday with the Republic of Türkiye's Minister of Trade, Mehmet MUS, during his visit to the Kingdom.

During the visit, the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum was held and three agreements in the industrial sector were signed, in the presence of 450 major Saudi and Turkish companies.

Dr. Al-Qasabi inaugurated the first Turkish Export Products Trade Fair "Turk Expo 2023", which is held in Riyadh from 19-21 March. Turk Expo 2023 aims to introduce the products and services provided by Turkish companies and provides an opportunity for meeting with various exporters and importers in the construction sector, with the participation of 150 Turkish companies.

Moreover, the Saudi government agencies and Turkish construction companies are set to hold a business forum to discuss aspects of cooperation, and to introduce services and products provided by both sides, with the participation of several government agencies.

The volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom and the Republic of Türkiye in 2022 amounted to about SR21.9 billion. Plastics and their products, and metal products came as the most prominent exported commodities, while iron ore and steel products, electrical appliances, and their parts were recorded as the most important imported commodities.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Riyadh Visit Saudi Mus March Sunday Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

15 minutes ago
 IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan ..

IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan Nuclear for loan program

23 minutes ago
 Marriyum launches Planet Champs App to save mother ..

Marriyum launches Planet Champs App to save mother earth

1 hour ago
 Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 pe ..

Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 per litre for low income familie ..

2 hours ago
 India announces 25 embarkation points for Haj 2023

India announces 25 embarkation points for Haj 2023

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to c ..

COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to co-chair global climate ministe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.