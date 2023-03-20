Saudi minister of commerce meets with his Turkish counterpart, Inaugurates first trade fair for Turkish Export Products

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Commerce, who is also Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Authority for Foreign Trade, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, met here on Sunday with the Republic of Türkiye's Minister of Trade, Mehmet MUS, during his visit to the Kingdom.

During the visit, the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum was held and three agreements in the industrial sector were signed, in the presence of 450 major Saudi and Turkish companies.

Dr. Al-Qasabi inaugurated the first Turkish Export Products Trade Fair "Turk Expo 2023", which is held in Riyadh from 19-21 March. Turk Expo 2023 aims to introduce the products and services provided by Turkish companies and provides an opportunity for meeting with various exporters and importers in the construction sector, with the participation of 150 Turkish companies.

Moreover, the Saudi government agencies and Turkish construction companies are set to hold a business forum to discuss aspects of cooperation, and to introduce services and products provided by both sides, with the participation of several government agencies.

The volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom and the Republic of Türkiye in 2022 amounted to about SR21.9 billion. Plastics and their products, and metal products came as the most prominent exported commodities, while iron ore and steel products, electrical appliances, and their parts were recorded as the most important imported commodities.