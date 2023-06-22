Saudi minister of Communications & IT & French minister of Digital Transition discuss digital economy growth

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, met Wednesday with the French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications Jean-Noel Barrot.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the areas of expanding Saudi-French partnership and cooperation in the digital economy, supporting growth through technology, innovation, and digital entrepreneurship.

The Saudi-French Ministers also discussed cooperation in developing digital skills and supporting innovative business models by building ecosystems that accelerate the growth of pioneering companies.

Eng. Al-Swaha reviewed the pillars that make the regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the most significant technology and innovation market, with spending exceeding $42 billion.

He also highlighted that the Kingdom is the most attractive destination for digital talents, with over 340,000 human technology capabilities.

Additionally, he reviewed models to support entrepreneurship, such as the Garage and the National Technology Development Program (NTDP).