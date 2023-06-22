Saudi minister of Culture meets with French counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan met Tuesday with France's Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak in the French capital, Paris.

During the meeting, Prince Badr commended his French counterpart's official visit to the Kingdom, during which a partnership agreement was signed between the Royal Commission for AlUla and the Centre Pompidou.

He highlighted Saudi-French cultural cooperation through the participation of the Theater and Performing Arts Commission at the Paris Fair and the participation of the Film Commission at Cannes Film Festival as well as the cooperation between the Islamic Arts Biennale and the Louvre to showcase the former's artifacts at the world's largest and most-visited museum in 2024.

The two ministers also discussed ways to enhance cultural relations and cooperation between the Saudi libraries Commission and Bibliothèque Nationale de France (the National library of France).