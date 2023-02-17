Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning dicusses Saudi Expo 2030 bid with BIE secretary general

- Home
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 11:20 AM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim met here today with Dimitri Kerkentzes, the Secretary General of the Bureau International Des Expositions (BIE).
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the Saudi bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair in Riyadh.