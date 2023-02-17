UrduPoint.com

Saudi Minister Of Economy And Planning Dicusses Saudi Expo 2030 Bid With BIE Secretary General

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning dicusses Saudi Expo 2030 bid with BIE secretary general

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim met here today with Dimitri Kerkentzes, the Secretary General of the Bureau International Des Expositions (BIE).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the Saudi bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair in Riyadh.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Saudi

Recent Stories

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

8 minutes ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

16 minutes ago
 Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress

Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress

53 minutes ago
 ADNOC announces intention to float 4% minority sta ..

ADNOC announces intention to float 4% minority stake in ADNOC Gas on ADX

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.