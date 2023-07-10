Saudi Minister of Economy, Planning & Poland Ambassador to Saudi Arabia discuss areas of cooperation

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim discussed with the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Robert Rostek, areas of cooperation between the Kingdom and Poland.

In particular, they tackled ways to develop them, as well as the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern to the two countries.