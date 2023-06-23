Open Menu

Saudi Minister Of Education Meets With His Brazilian Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi Minister of Education, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, has met with the Brazilian Minister of Education Camilo Santana, on the sidelines of the G20 education ministers meeting during the year of the Indian presidency of the group 20 for the current year 2023.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of common interest, including the aspects of existing and future cooperation in the fields of public and higher education, research, and innovation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

