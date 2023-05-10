UrduPoint.com

Saudi Minister Of Foreign Affairs Arrives In Guatemala

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Guatemala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived on Wednesday in the Republic of Guatemala, heading the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation to the ninth summit of Caribbean heads of state.

The minister will also participate in the ministerial meeting of the Caribbean countries.

The minister was received at La Aurora International Airport by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala Roberto Alfredo Urzua, Saudi Ambassador to the United Mexican States Haitham Al-Maliki and Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba Faisal Al-Harbi .

