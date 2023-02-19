Saudi minister of Foreign Affairs meets BMW CEO

Munich, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, met yesterday (on Saturday) with BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The meeting went over the importance of stability and security in supporting Sustainable Development Goals and prosperity, with the two sides also discussing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's fast-growing economy in light of the Saudi Vision 2030 and the mega investment opportunities it provides for local and foreign investors in various fields.