Munich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met on Sunday with CEO of the Italian Company Leonardo SpA, Alessandro Profumo, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

The meeting went over the important role of stability and security in supporting Sustainable Development Goals and peoples' prosperity, stressing the importance of partnerships between the public and private sectors in this regard.

The two sides also discussed the accelerated development the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing in localizing the security and defense sectors and space exploration in light of the Saudi Vision 2030 and the mega investment opportunities it provides for local and foreign investors in various sectors.