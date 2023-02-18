Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs meets with member of European Parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

MUNICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday met with Dr. Hannah Neumann, member of the European Parliament on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2023 in Germany.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the Kingdom and the European Union, and ways to enhance dialogue between the two sides on issues of common concern.

They also touched on the issues discussed at the Munich Security Conference, and the importance of strengthening multilateral action to achieve international peace and security.