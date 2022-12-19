Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Receives Indonesian Transport Minister

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah has received in Makkah the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Indonesia, Budi Karya Sumadi, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of common interest, ways to enhance the bilateral relationship between the two and other topics related to Indonesian pilgrims affairs.