Saudi Minister Of Hajj And Umrah Witnesses Launch Of "NUSK" Platform In Turkish

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah and Chairman of the Pilgrim Experience Program's Committee Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah has witnessed the launch of the Turkish version of "NUSK" platform, during his official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, where he met with a number of Turkish officials.

The launch of the platform comes as an extension of the tremendous efforts exerted by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and HRH the Crown Prince to facilitate procedures for the arrival of pilgrims from all over the world, within easy and convenient procedures, provide distinguished service to pilgrims and enrich the experience for pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors, within the initiatives of the Pilgrim Experience Program - one of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programs -, in cooperation and partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah said that the launch of the Turkish"NUSK" platform aims to serve a large and important segment of Muslims, and within the framework of the continuous efforts to automate the services provided to Muslims to make the procedures easier and shorter in time.

He added the launch comes in integration with several government agencies to facilitate the procedures for issuing visas and booking services. The NUSK Platform provides a wide range of services and information to pilgrims and visitors in order to enable them to perform the rituals with ease and comfort. The Turkish NUSK Platform is available through: nusuk.sa/tr.

