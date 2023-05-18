UrduPoint.com

Saudi Minister Of Hajj & Umrah Meets Qatari Minister Of Endowments & Islamic Affairs

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Saudi minister of Hajj & Umrah meets Qatari minister of Endowments & Islamic Affairs

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, met in the State of Qatar on Wednesday with Qatari Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim, in the presence of Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, the Kingdom's Ambassador to the State of Qatar.

The meeting witnessed a review of the Umrah system's efforts in the Kingdom and the facilities it provides to Umrah performers from Qatar.

Dr. Al-Rabiah indicated that his visit to Qatar comes with the aim of confirming the facilities for the arrival and entry of Umrah performers coming from Qatar to the Kingdom, both citizens and residents.

The Saudi Minister pointed out that the procedures for the arrival of Qataris, in particular, and GCC member states' nationals, in general, have become easy and simple, through direct registration with the Qatari national identity card through the "Nusuk" platform and the issuance of Umrah and prayer permits in the Prophet's Mosque.

At the conclusion of his visit, Dr. Al-Rabiah expressed the depth of the relationship between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, calling on citizens and residents to take advantage of the facilities introduced by the Kingdom.

