UrduPoint.com

Saudi Minister Of Health Discusses Cooperation With Syrian Counterpart In Geneva

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Saudi minister of Health discusses cooperation with Syrian counterpart in Geneva

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Health Fahad bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel discussed with his Syrian counterpart, Dr. Hassan al-Ghobash, aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the health sector.

Discussions were held on the sidelines of the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) at the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on 21–30 May, under the slogan "saving lives, driving health for all" as World Health Organization turns 75, in which Al-Jalajel headed the Saudi delegation.

The Saudi Health Minister welcomed Syria's return to the meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Health, the first ministerial meeting held since the Jeddah Summit, in which the Kingdom welcomed the Arab League's (AL) resolution to readmit Syrian government delegations in the meetings of the AL and expressed its hopes that it contributes to supporting the stability of Syria.

The two sides discussed aspects of health cooperation in the aftermath of the earthquake in Syria, which claimed thousands of lives.

Also, they discussed means to fortify joint Arab health work, which would preserve the health of Arab societies and contribute to the protection of lives.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Earthquake World United Nations Syria Jeddah Saudi Geneva Switzerland May All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

2 minutes ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

50 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.