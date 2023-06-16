Saudi Minister of industry and mineral resources visits TUM in Germany

MUNICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef and the accompanying delegation visited the Technical University of Munich (TUM) during his official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

AlKhorayef toured TUM and was briefed about its engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

He discussed cooperation and partnership with the university's officials in academic research specialized in the industrial and mining sectors. AlKhorayef's visit to Germany aims to boost the industrial and mining sectors, which are among the major pillars of the strategic targets of the Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and attract investments.