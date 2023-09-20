- Home
- Miscellaneous
- Saudi minister of Industry and Mineral Resources meets Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce
Saudi Minister Of Industry And Mineral Resources Meets Chinese Vice Minister Of Commerce
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef has met with Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen in the Chinese capital, Beijing. During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening economic ties, joint investment opportunities and several topics of common interest.