Open Menu

Saudi Minister Of Industry And Mineral Resources Meets Chinese Vice Minister Of Commerce

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Saudi minister of Industry and Mineral Resources meets Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef has met with Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen in the Chinese capital, Beijing. During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening economic ties, joint investment opportunities and several topics of common interest.

Related Topics

China Saudi Beijing Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

ADIB achieves 45% Emiratisation rate across range ..

ADIB achieves 45% Emiratisation rate across range of positions

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, KSA agree to deepen cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, KSA agree to deepen cooperation in diverse sectors

30 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Provides Fishing Map To Fishermen To ..

Pakistan Navy Provides Fishing Map To Fishermen To Enhance Safety While Fishing

59 minutes ago
 Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Br ..

Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ begins in Baro ..

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of j ..

CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of justice

2 hours ago
Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers ..

Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers during July, August

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree to continue cooperation for las ..

Pakistan, US agree to continue cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Saudi, US counterparts discu ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Saudi, US counterparts discuss efforts to resolve Yemeni c ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Pre ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council i ..

3 hours ago
 PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to achieving SDGs

3 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New Yor ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New York

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous