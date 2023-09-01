Saudi Minister of Industry,Mineral resources says Kingdom seeks pivotal role to address minerals shortage

ANKARA, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef underscored that the Kingdom seeks through its mining strategy to become a strategic global partner to address the shortage of certain minerals in supply chains caused by the increasing demand for critical minerals used in manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs), in renewable energy, and in international communities' development.

The minister's remarks came during a roundtable meeting for investors organized by the Foreign Economic Relations board of T�rkiye (DE?K) in Istanbul, which was attended by officials and businesspeople to discuss ways to enhance Saudi-Turkish cooperation.

Alkhorayef explained that the mining investment bylaw is among the best globally, adding that the Kingdom has started paying special attention to the mining sector with the aim of diversifying the economy and reducing dependence on oil as per the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030.

He also called on Turkish investors to participate in the annual international mining conference in Riyadh, where experts and sector leaders from all over the world meet to discuss prospects of joint investment and the latest developments in the sector.