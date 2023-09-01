Open Menu

Saudi Minister Of Industry,Mineral Resources Says Kingdom Seeks Pivotal Role To Address Minerals Shortage

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Saudi Minister of Industry,Mineral resources says Kingdom seeks pivotal role to address minerals shortage

ANKARA, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef underscored that the Kingdom seeks through its mining strategy to become a strategic global partner to address the shortage of certain minerals in supply chains caused by the increasing demand for critical minerals used in manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs), in renewable energy, and in international communities' development.

The minister's remarks came during a roundtable meeting for investors organized by the Foreign Economic Relations board of T�rkiye (DE?K) in Istanbul, which was attended by officials and businesspeople to discuss ways to enhance Saudi-Turkish cooperation.

Alkhorayef explained that the mining investment bylaw is among the best globally, adding that the Kingdom has started paying special attention to the mining sector with the aim of diversifying the economy and reducing dependence on oil as per the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030.

He also called on Turkish investors to participate in the annual international mining conference in Riyadh, where experts and sector leaders from all over the world meet to discuss prospects of joint investment and the latest developments in the sector.

Related Topics

Shortage World Riyadh Oil Vehicles Saudi Istanbul All From Industry Best

Recent Stories

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

28 seconds ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

4 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

7 minutes ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

9 minutes ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

12 minutes ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

1 hour ago
ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

1 hour ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

2 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

2 hours ago
 Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel p ..

Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel prices beyond 300 mark per litr ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous