Saudi minister of media stresses importance of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, respect for Noble values, other cultures

Kuwait, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Minister of Media of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosary, participated in the meeting of the 16th session of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, held on Wednesday in the State of Kuwait.

The meeting was held under the presidency of the Republic of Iraq, and with the participation of information ministers and heads of media delegations of the member states of the office.

In his speech, the Saudi Minister of Media conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Ministers of Information and heads of media delegations participating in the meeting.

Al-Dosary expressed his thanks and appreciation to the fraternal State of Kuwait for its warm reception and generous hospitality.

The Minister of Media stated that the meeting comes as an extension of the efforts aimed at developing joint Arab media action and addressing the most important media challenges facing Arab countries.

He stressed the importance of employing media to enhance a culture of dialogue, cooperation, tolerance, and respect for other values and cultures, considering their diversity as a way to achieve prosperity for peoples, and emphasizing respect for values and the right of society to protect and preserve its own values and culture.

Al-Dosary touched on the importance of adopting a unified Arab position to confront the content being broadcasted by some international media platforms, which contradicts Islamic principles and does not respect the values and ethics of Arab societies.

He called for the development of clear common executive mechanisms to crystallize the position of Arab countries rejecting content that violates the principles of our societies and culture, and to examine to what extent these platforms should commit to publishing controls in our countries. He said unified measures should be taken in case they violate any of these controls.

The Saudi Minister of Media also affirmed the commitment of the Ministry of Media in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support efforts to develop joint Arab media action to achieve the hopes and aspirations of our Arab leaders and peoples. He extended his thanks to the members of the Standing Committee for Arab Media and the Media and Communication Sector of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States for their efforts to organize this meeting by preparing the recommendations, draft resolutions, and agenda.