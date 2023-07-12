Open Menu

Saudi Minister Of Municipal, Rural Affairs & Housing Discusses Cooperation With Turkish Ministers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Saudi Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs & Housing discusses cooperation with Turkish ministers

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail met here with ministers and officials of the Turkish government to discuss means of cooperation in the fields of economy, urban development, city planning, and general development.

Al- Hogail held bilateral meetings with the Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat, Minister of Environment, Urban Development and Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki, and Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, in which he congratulated them on their appointment in the new government.

The Saudi minister also met the President of the Turkish Contractors Association (TCA), Erdal Eren, and several members of the TCA.

Al-Hogail tackled several issues of common interest and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries. During the meetings, he was briefed on the best Turkish experiences and practices in the municipal and housing sectors to benefit from Turkish expertise to achieve the objectives of the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing.

The minister reviewed the Turkish experience in financing, construction, building, and urban development. He discussed investment opportunities in the Kingdom's housing and municipal sectors with the Turkish side. He reviewed the Saudi experience in the real-estate development sector that considers developing cities while preserving their historic character.

Al-Hogail stressed the depth and strength of Saudi-Turkish relations, referring to both countries' regional and international influence. He invited ministers and private-sector representatives to attend the Cityscape Global exhibition hosted by Riyadh next September.

The Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing also participated with the Turkish Minister of Trade in the Saudi business Forum, kicking off yesterday, in Istanbul, where they reviewed Saudi-Turkish investment opportunities and strengthened partnerships between the two sides in the areas of urban development, construction, contracting, smart cities, and urban development.

