Saudi minister of Municipal,Rural Affairs holds meetings with Greek ministers, Mayor of Athens

Athens, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :As part of his current visit to Greece, the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia held meetings with the Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas; the Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgadis, and the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis, in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to Athens, Dr. Saad bin Abdurrahman Al-Ammar.

Al-Hogail praised the increase in the pace of rapprochement between the two countries, stressing that his visit to Greece on Friday is an extension of the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister to Greece last July, and a continuation of the efforts that are being made to build solid relations that meet the aspirations of the peoples of the two friendly countries in all fields, including the city development sector, especially since the ministry plays a major role in providing most of the city services in the Kingdom.

Also, during his meeting with the Greek ministers, the Saudi Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing discussed common areas of work in programs and activities on waste management and redevelopment, humanization of cities, urban planning, investment, and real estate development, in addition to the areas of infrastructure, construction technology, drainage of torrents, and the possibility of exchanging experiences and transferring Knowledge and its applications.

Al-Hogail also presented a model of urban planning and design guidelines in the Kingdom and reviewed one of the housing programs being implemented in Greece.

He also met with the Mayor of Athens, Konstantinos Bakoyannis, as the two sides discussed the experience of humanizing cities in the two countries, and the vision adopted in providing city services, as well as the experience of city management in Greece.

Within the agenda of the first day of his visit to Greece, the Saudi Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing met with a delegation from CCC, a company specialized in the field of construction and infrastructure.

During the meeting, Al-Hogail was briefed on an introductory presentation about the company and its most prominent projects in the middle East and discussed ways of cooperation with it in this field.