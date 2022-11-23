(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, extended deep thanks to and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince as well as to the Cabinet for their congratulations to the Saudi national team participating in FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022, after winning Argentina 2/1, at the start of the National team's march in the championship.

He further said in a press statement: "We are proud of the leadership of our dear country, which has harnessed all capabilities and prepared ways to enable the countrymen to excel and make achievements a reality," pointing to the athletes' pride of this congratulation, which represents a great incentive for the Saudi national team, and at the same time embodies the great interest the sports sector receives in the Kingdom, from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the continuous support of HRH Crown Prince, whose vision and ambition towards achieving achievements, and representing and honoring the country inspired the Saudi young people every way.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal concluded his statement by thanking everyone who supported the Saudi National Team in its mission, wishing the team members every success in its upcoming matches, and to appear at a distinguished level that equals aspirations