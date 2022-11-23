UrduPoint.com

Saudi Minister Of Sports Thanks Kingdom's Leadership For Supporting Citizens To Accomplish Great Achievements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Saudi Minister of Sports Thanks Kingdom's Leadership for Supporting Citizens to Accomplish Great Achievements

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, extended deep thanks to and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince as well as to the Cabinet for their congratulations to the Saudi national team participating in FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022, after winning Argentina 2/1, at the start of the National team's march in the championship.

He further said in a press statement: "We are proud of the leadership of our dear country, which has harnessed all capabilities and prepared ways to enable the countrymen to excel and make achievements a reality," pointing to the athletes' pride of this congratulation, which represents a great incentive for the Saudi national team, and at the same time embodies the great interest the sports sector receives in the Kingdom, from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the continuous support of HRH Crown Prince, whose vision and ambition towards achieving achievements, and representing and honoring the country inspired the Saudi young people every way.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal concluded his statement by thanking everyone who supported the Saudi National Team in its mission, wishing the team members every success in its upcoming matches, and to appear at a distinguished level that equals aspirations

Related Topics

World Sports Saudi FIFA Qatar Young Same Argentina Saudi Arabia Saud March Olympics All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

2 hours ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

10 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

10 hours ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

10 hours ago
 Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans ..

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Acti ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.