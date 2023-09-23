Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets Colombian FM

New York, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir met on Wednesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia Alvaro Leyva Duran on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them to serve the interests of both countries, in addition to reviewing regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Director General of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs' Office Ambassador Khalid bin Musaed Al-Anqari.