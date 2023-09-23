Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets State Secretary at German Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir met yesterday with State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action at the Federal Foreign Ministry of Germany Jennifer Lee Morgan on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed environment and climate issues and opportunities for cooperation to reduce the effects of climate change, in addition to exchanging views on issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Director General of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs' Office Ambassador Khalid bin Musaed Al-Anqari.