Saudi minister visits smart cities in Japan

Tokyo, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :On the sidelines of his current tour in Japan, the Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, Majed Al-Hogail of the Kingdom of Saudi Araia, and his accompanying delegation have paid a visit "Tokyo Takeshiba" building that specializes in the field of smart cities, their manufacture and the provision of technical solutions and creative ideas in this field.

Al-Hogail also met with a delegation from the Toyota Motor Corporation, and was briefed on offers in several specialized fields, and studied what could be adopted in order to enhance the common understandings between the two friendly countries in all sectors and fields.

He praised the technological and human capabilities and capabilities of smart cities, innovation cities and Japanese companies, stressing that it is important to benefit from them by creating strategic partnerships that help improve the quality of services and launch with greater acceleration in the field of smart cities.

This visit comes as part of the Saudi Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing's Asian tour, during which he met a number of ministers and prominent personalities and witnessed the signing of a number of agreements.