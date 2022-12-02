UrduPoint.com

Saudi Minister Visits Smart Cities In Japan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Saudi minister visits smart cities in Japan

Tokyo, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :On the sidelines of his current tour in Japan, the Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, Majed Al-Hogail of the Kingdom of Saudi Araia, and his accompanying delegation have paid a visit "Tokyo Takeshiba" building that specializes in the field of smart cities, their manufacture and the provision of technical solutions and creative ideas in this field.

Al-Hogail also met with a delegation from the Toyota Motor Corporation, and was briefed on offers in several specialized fields, and studied what could be adopted in order to enhance the common understandings between the two friendly countries in all sectors and fields.

He praised the technological and human capabilities and capabilities of smart cities, innovation cities and Japanese companies, stressing that it is important to benefit from them by creating strategic partnerships that help improve the quality of services and launch with greater acceleration in the field of smart cities.

This visit comes as part of the Saudi Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing's Asian tour, during which he met a number of ministers and prominent personalities and witnessed the signing of a number of agreements.

Related Topics

Visit Saudi Tokyo Japan All From Toyota Asia Housing

Recent Stories

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

8 minutes ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

23 minutes ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

2 hours ago
 British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.