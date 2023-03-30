Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs inaugurates Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Iftar program for fasting Muslims in Kazakhstan

Astana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has inaugurated in Astana, the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Iftar Program for the fasting Muslims during the blessed month of Ramadan.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of the vice-chair of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan and deputy mufti, as well as the religious attaché at the Saudi Embassy and several officials from Kazakhstan.

The program ceremony was held at the "Republican Main Mosque," Central Asia's largest mosque, where 35,000 people can pray at once.

On the occasion, Kazakhstan's deputy mufti thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for their generous gesture, care, and attention to Muslims worldwide.

He also explained that such charity programs during the blessed month of Ramadan enhance solidarity among Muslims, indicating that the program includes 1000 daily Iftar meals for those fasting in Ramadan, benefiting 3500 Kazakh Muslims.

The program continues with other initiatives and programs being launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince to help Muslims worldwide.