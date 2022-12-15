UrduPoint.com

Saudi Ministry Of Justice Enables Certifying Wills Online Through Najiz Portal

December 15, 2022

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has enabled certifying wills electronically through its Najiz.sa portal, aiming to save clients time and effort and in-person visits to notarial offices.

"The new service is readily available to all clients through the Najiz portal," the ministry said.

"It is targeted at the testator and the testator's agent, as well as the legal heirs declaration."To use the service, the client selects the "Certify will" service on the Najiz portal, and fills in and sends the form. After verification by the Notarial Central Support Unit, the client confirms the application. Then the notary public certifies the application, and the will certificate is issued. It is noteworthy that the client can also revoke the certified will at any time using the same system.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

